Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (03/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cool and rainy start outside with showers on radar through the morning and afternoon today. The storm threat will be limited with cooler air filtering in keeping instability low, so the expectation is mostly just a dreary, rainy day. Most of today's rainfall is expected for areas in Tallahassee and eastward toward the I-75 corridor. Highs this afternoon will stay in the mid 60's with winds from the northwest. After today, we're expected to clear out and cool off for Friday into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40's by Friday morning. Beginning tomorrow, skies will stay sunny through the weekend into next week with highs in the lower 70's and low humidity. Rain and storm chances won't return until the second half of next week.

