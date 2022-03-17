Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (03/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a comfortable start to the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50's. Winds are light and we're looking dry with sunshine for St. Paddy's Day as highs top out in the upper 80's with winds from the southwest. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon. Rain and storm chances return late tomorrow through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Some isolated severe storms can form with gusty wind and isolated tornado potential. Scattered rain and thunder can spread west Saturday, but likely decreasing in coverage and strength through the day Saturday with sunshine returning by Sunday.

