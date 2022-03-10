Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (03/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! After a rainy and stormy Wednesday we're looking at morning rain today before some gradual afternoon clearing and drying. It's going to be a brief reprieve from all the shower activity before the rain chances ramp back up again for Friday and Saturday morning. Temperatures will top out in the 70's today with a mostly cloudy sky with winds from northeast. After the longer break in the rain is expected through this afternoon, a stronger cold front arrives Friday afternoon and night, renewing rain and severe storm risks for the region. The same threats as yesterday are expected for the end of the week into the weekend with storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Local flooding is possible before a clearing trend starts Saturday afternoon with falling temperatures. A late-season light freeze appears likely Sunday morning.

