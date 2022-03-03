Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (03/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cool and clear start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40's and calm winds. We're going to see a big warm up this afternoon as highs climb to around 80° with mostly sunny skies. High pressure remains in control through the end of the week and weekend with a gradual warming trend as temperatures stay above normal through the weekend. Daily highs will top out in the low to mid 80's for the next few days with mornings in the 40's and 50's. Early next week will be warm and more humid before a cold front slides into the region with the next highest chance for scattered showers and a few storms arriving on Tuesday with more rain opportunities through next week.

