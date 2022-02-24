Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (02/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a comfy start to the day with temperatures in the 50's and a few clouds. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the Big Bend and southern Georgia until 11:00 am so be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute. Once the fog breaks by mid-morning, steady warming is forecast as highs get into the low to mid 80s again. After tying a record high temperature in Tallahassee yesterday, we're going to be in record-high category again this afternoon. A minor "feels-like" reading around 85° or slightly higher is possible. A weak front approaches the tri-state Friday with a few clouds and a stray shower. A stronger front arrives later Sunday which will bump temps back closer to average.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.