Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (02/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a mild start today with temperatures in the mid 50's and some clouds filtering in. Our warmer pattern continues today with increasing afternoon clouds and high temperatures climbing into the upper 70's with breezy winds from the south-southeast. A cold front will be approaching from the west tonight with some isolated thunderstorms and a few showers reaching western areas in the evening and night. Showers and storms will weaken steadily as they move east Friday morning. Clouds will linger for a bit. We'll clear out Friday afternoon with increasing sunshine and highs around the lower 70's. The weekend brings more sun and passing clouds with cool, average temperatures. Next week is looking quite warm with 80s possible by midweek.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.