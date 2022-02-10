Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (02/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's another chilly start outside with temperatures in the low to mid 30's and the potential for some patchy frost on the windshield. Be sure to layer up as you step out. Highs today will begin to warm up into the mid to upper 60's for this afternoon and Friday with sunshine and light winds with no chance for rain. Over the weekend, clouds will gather ahead of the next cold front. Saturday afternoon highs remain mild, but readings become cooler Sunday with cloudiness and a slight chance of showers.

