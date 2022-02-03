Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (02/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! We've got one more spring-like day until the forecast turns a bit more rainy into the weekend. It's a mild morning with temperatures in the 50's and increasing clouds with highs reaching this mid 70's this afternoon. Expect a strong breeze from the south/southeast this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and rain chances staying to our west. Rain can reach the tri-state counties Friday morning and spread east through the rest of the day. Isolated storms are possible, as well. Clouds may linger over the weekend with occasional showers nearby as the cold front stalls just south of the region. It will be colder with highs this weekend in the 50s to near 60° and lingering showers at times into early next week.

