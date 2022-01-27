Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (01/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cool start outside with temperatures in the 40's and mostly clear skies. We're look at mostly sunny skies and a dry forecast for today with our warmest day until next week. Highs will climb into the lower 60's with winds from the northeast and no chance for rain today. We'll turn back to a cloudy sky Friday with a strong cold front swinging through. It won't cause much rain (aside from a couple of showers), but it will set us up for a very cold weekend. Freezing temperatures are likely Saturday through Monday morning with winds chills as low as the teens this weekend, though the days will have plenty of sun.

