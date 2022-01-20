Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (01/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cool start today with temperatures in the mid 40's and some clouds moving in. Highs will top out in the lower 70's this afternoon with winds from the south. We're going to see increasing cloud through the first half of the day as a cold front pushes in from the west. Showers are expected to move into the tri-state area by lunchtime, with increasing rain coverage by late this afternoon for the rest of the Big Bend and southern Georgia. The cold front stalls just to our south Friday but close enough to keep cloudiness and occasional showers around amid a chilly air mass. Early Saturday provides cold air that can trigger isolated, non-accumulating ice pellets and sleet for interior southern Georgia (near and north of US 82). Partial clearing is likely by Saturday afternoon with light freezes likely early next week. Be sure to have the umbrella handy for through Saturday morning!

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.