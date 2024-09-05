Thursday First To Know forecast: Soggy trend comes later (09/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stalled front across Apalachee Bay remains the main focal point for areas of rain and thunderstorms, which have remains in the far southern reaches of our region and over marine areas. This will keep evening rain and showers for inland locations at a minimum. But, moisture is widespread and has led to persistent cloudiness. A couple of sprinkles are possible, but the best chances for developing rain areas will come overnight through the bulk of Friday.

Evening temps will be steady in the 80s, dropping into the 70s later. That's where nighttime lows will end up, mainly middle 70s.

Showers will start in the coast and western areas Friday morning and tend to spread gradually inland and east through the day. There will be breaks in the rain, especially in the I-75 corridor. But western and coastal neighborhoods are set to experience more-consistent showers and rain which can become heavier at times. Thunderstorms will be in the mix as well, though severe storms are not expected.

Highs Friday will be in the 80s.

Areas of rain will continue into Friday night and most of Saturday. Generally speaking, rainfall totals through Sunday will be in the range of one to three inches. Western and coastal areas can encounter totals above three inches. Spot flooding and flash flooding are possible in areas of excessive rain action. A formal Flood Watch is going into effect for nearby Liberty, Franklin, and Jackson counties ahead of the onset of the rain event.

Next week features drier conditions for interior areas, and leftover clouds and rain for the south and east zones.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist