TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No tropical systems will form in the foreseeable forecasting future.

The 2023 hurricane season ends Thursday with 20 storms across the Atlantic basin, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

We've taught for years that it only takes one storm to hit where we are to make it a memorable season. Unfortunately, the sole U.S.-landfalling hurricane of the season was ours: Hurricane Idalia.