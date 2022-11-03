Watch Now
Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/03/2022)

Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 16:43:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neither currently named tropical system (Lisa and Martin) will affect our region's weather pattern.

A swirl of upper-level low pressure situated off the North Carolina coast Thursday afternoon will drift south over the next several days, becoming nearly stationary near the Bahamas this weekend. Within that area, the circulation of low pressure is forecast to remain broad but slightly better organized. Enough development can happen for the disturbance to become subtropical as it gradually moves northwest to west early next week.

There are no significant indications that the system would become a potent tropical storm. But the system, in whatever form, can produce times of rain in the Florida peninsula later next week and generally breezy conditions along the eastern Florida and Atlantic coastlines.

