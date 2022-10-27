Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/27/2022)

A lengthy trail of moisture, driven in part by a zone of fast upper-level winds, continues to linger in the western Caribbean through portions of the western Atlantic waters Thursday evening. A low-pressure center will attempt to develop and move north, away from the Greater Antilles. A second zone of moisture, without a well-develop central low, will straddle the northern shores of South America over the next couple of days. As those upper-level winds decrease, the Caribbean moisture blob can undergo some development by this weekend as it moves west. All current indications show the system remaining in a more southern latitude of the Caribbean, without much support for a northerly turn. Therefore, no matter its development pattern this weekend, the system doesn't appear to have a high chance to have an effect on weather conditions on the northern Gulf coast next week.