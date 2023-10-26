Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/26/2023)

Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 18:26:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former hurricane Tammy has transitioned into an extratropical cyclone east of Bermuda — no longer a formal hurricane but still a broad storm system producing gusty winds near hurricane force.

No other areas are being tracked in the Atlantic basin for near-term development activity. However, waves of moisture around the southern Caribbean and along the landscape of central America will persist over the next seven to 10 days, where a slight chance for long-term tropical system formation is indicated in forecast data. Nothing imminent or concerning for the Gulf region exists at this point.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.