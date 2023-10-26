Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former hurricane Tammy has transitioned into an extratropical cyclone east of Bermuda — no longer a formal hurricane but still a broad storm system producing gusty winds near hurricane force.

No other areas are being tracked in the Atlantic basin for near-term development activity. However, waves of moisture around the southern Caribbean and along the landscape of central America will persist over the next seven to 10 days, where a slight chance for long-term tropical system formation is indicated in forecast data. Nothing imminent or concerning for the Gulf region exists at this point.