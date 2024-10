TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Existing areas of moisture across portions of the Atlantic basin are not forecast to develop into any sort of organized system in the coming days, right toward Halloween.

The western Caribbean Sea is a prime zone for late-season system development. There are long-range and low-end chances for something to form as moisture gathers and lingers generally in that region, but no reliable forecast data suggest any sort of local threat forming over the next week.