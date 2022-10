Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/13/2022)

Tropical Storm Karl lingers in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico while other systems and disturbances elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic basin have limited to no chance for short-term development. One zone of disturbed weather in the Cape Verde region off western Africa has some tendencies that can support strengthening over the weekend, but its location and future path likely will prevent it from being a concern for the Big Bend area.