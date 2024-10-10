Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Milton moves quickly east in the open Atlantic as a post-tropical cyclone, there is only one other named system present across the basin.

Hurricane Leslie — which formed Oct. 2 as a depression — is moving north, then northeast, over the eastern Atlantic and will weaken and degrade over the next several days. It will not come anywhere close to the U.S.

A disturbance near the Cape Verde region of the eastern North Atlantic has minimal chances for development over the next few days and will remain a distant system.

There are no other points of possible development present.

The western Caribbean Sea is a prime zone for late-season system development. There are long-range and low-end chances for something to form as moisture gathers and lingers generally in that region, but no reliable forecast data suggest any sort of threat forming over the next week.