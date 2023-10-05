Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Philippe — a tropical cyclone in existence for almost two weeks now — is on a steadier northerly path, expected to brush by Bermuda in the next day or so on its way to the shores of eastern Maine and Nova Scotia this weekend. It is forecast to transition into a post-tropical system before it reaches land.

The weekend cold front for the Big Bend and the Florida peninsula will stall across the southern Gulf early next week. Upper-level winds will be strong, but a center of low pressure can develop over the Bay of Campeche around midweek. Signals are present for a weak wave of deep moisture moving east-northeast into the eastern Gulf. Precise timing and form are still in question, but broader rain coverage for sections of the eastern Gulf coast are aiming for Thursday and/or Friday of next week. We will continue to monitor the pattern and future forecast trends related to the stationary front.