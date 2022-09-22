Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from the Caribbean disturbance being monitored for future development, plus the existing Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, two weaker disturbances are located in the eastern side of the tropical Atlantic. Neither of these will affect the local weather pattern in the foreseeable future, but the system just off the African coastline has an improved chance for short-term development. It is projected to turn to the north and remain in the eastern section of the Atlantic waters.