Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/14/2023)

Atlantic disturbance formation chance (5pm 09/14/2023)
abc 27 first to know weather
Atlantic disturbance formation chance (5pm 09/14/2023)<br/>
Atlantic disturbance formation chance (5pm 09/14/2023)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 18:13:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricanes Lee and Margot have been steady features in the Atlantic for several days.

Set to join the krewe of tropical mayhem is what's currently "disturbance 97L" several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands and taking a west-northwesterly path. There is support for the disturbance to gather more organization and become a tropical depression by the end of the week. Further intensification is projected in various forecast products, and the system can become Tropical Storm Nigel within a matter of few days.

No other disturbances are present in the Gulf or Caribbean, and no local tropical threats are expected through the next week or so.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.