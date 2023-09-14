Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/14/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricanes Lee and Margot have been steady features in the Atlantic for several days.

Set to join the krewe of tropical mayhem is what's currently "disturbance 97L" several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands and taking a west-northwesterly path. There is support for the disturbance to gather more organization and become a tropical depression by the end of the week. Further intensification is projected in various forecast products, and the system can become Tropical Storm Nigel within a matter of few days.

No other disturbances are present in the Gulf or Caribbean, and no local tropical threats are expected through the next week or so.