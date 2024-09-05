Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's still no reason for us to be alarmed about the current batches of tropical moisture lurking in various parts of the Gulf, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic.

The nearest sources of moisture are in the northwestern Gulf, just off the upper Texas coast, which is connected to a stalled front that stretches over Apalachee Bay and beyond. That moisture source will be streamed in our direction by a weak form of low pressure, and it is the main driving factor behind our higher local rain coverage for Friday and Saturday. Even if the weak low were to develop, it will remain weak and not fundamentally alter the current local expectations of steady rain, sometimes heavy, with spot flooding possible.

The Caribbean tropical wave will move west-northwest through the Yucatan this weekend and simmer in the southwestern Gulf. Forecast trends do not favor rapid development at that point.

Other zones of moisture will move around sections of the Atlantic, but none of them will have near-term impacts to the United States.