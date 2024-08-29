Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nothing will be causing harm of concern in our corner of the Gulf through the Labor Day weekend.

We continue to track ragged waves of moisture stretching across the open tropical Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and the west coast of Africa. There is no sign of quick development with these. But, over the weekend and early next week, one of the blobs has a moderate chance to gain some organization near or around the northwestern Caribbean. It will continue to move west through this time and beyond. There are no sure-fire indications of where it will go and in what form, but current trends are mixed and inconsistent about its long-range future (as models naturally tend to be this far out).