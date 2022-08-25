Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/25/2022)

We continue to monitor the progress and development of a couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic basin.

The weak wave over the Windward Islands will make steady westerly progress through the eastern Caribbean through Friday. It will run into a patch of drier air, which should delay efforts to intensify. Track projections into early next week keep it on a west-northwest path into the western Caribbean, with some interactions with the Yucatan Peninsula possible next week. This system, as it stands now, doesn't create a storm risk for the local area.

A system moving into the Cape Verde region in the eastern Atlantic has a lengthy path ahead of it, including movement into dry air to its north. Its chances to strengthen in the next three to five days are on the low side of the scale, but may have some long-term vitality to eventually develop into a better-formed tropical low if it can overcome the dryness near it.