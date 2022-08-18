Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical scene continues to treat the Big Bend region well, with no systems coming our way over the next seven days.

There are some points of interest, though. A blob of moisture over the Yucatan Peninsula will move northwest over land for another day before emerging into the warm Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf this weekend. The best development chances exist for a day or two before the system travels over northeastern Mexico south of the Rio Grande Valley, where development opportunities would end.

While current disturbances near and south of the Cape Verde region in the eastern Atlantic do not have well-developed form, conditions over the next week indicate improved chances for disturbances to gain more organization. A tropical storm or hurricane is not imminent or predestined based on these trends, but consistent signals and trends are present for some development over the open waters early to middle next week.