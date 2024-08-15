Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ernesto is progressively moving north while several hundred miles off the U.S. east coast. There will be no chance of it moving toward the U.S. mainland. However, as it strengthens through Saturday, the hurricane will come close to the island of Bermuda. It will also generate swells that will influence the development of stronger rip currents for the Atlantic shoreline through this weekend.

A few other waves exist in the "main development region" which stretches from the Lesser Antilles to the Cape Verde Islands in the tropical Atlantic. They do not show signs of near-term development.