Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/11/2022)

There are no impending tropical systems forming to better-organized disturbances or depressions through upcoming weekend. There is still a zone of vast, dry air impeding the development efforts of recent disturbances, and that influence will persist into early next week. But, typical of mid- to late-August, a parade of tropical waves is emerging into the tropical eastern North Atlantic, where mid-season storms tend to originate. While no concerns exist for any local effects, we will continue to monitor activity as it reaches the waters off of western Africa.

