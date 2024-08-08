Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — The area of the tropical Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and the western coast of Africa tends to generate more disturbances in August through September, usually leading to more tropical storms and hurricanes forming.

One tropical wave — still rather ragged in form — is a few hundred miles east of the chain of islands that make up the Lesser Antilles. It will move west-northwest over the next several days and have reasonable chances to develop further, with a tropical depression possibly forming by early next week.

This does not mean for certain that another storm or hurricane is coming to Florida. Trends matter, and current trends indicate the system has a better chance to remain in the Atlantic.

This, and other areas of unsettled weather, will be monitored day by day.