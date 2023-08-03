Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our nearby waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are void of any threatening systems, so the outlook remains quiet for the weekend and most of next week.

In the long-range (later next week), a current disturbance in the eastern side of the tropical North Atlantic is moving west, as most systems in that region tend to do. Waters below it remain warm, but there's still some drier air in its path. A few signals point to modest chances for gradual development in about a week, but there are no short-term expectations for it to build substantial strength.

Trends in this region of the Atlantic are watched more closely in August, as many tropical systems originate in the region between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.