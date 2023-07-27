Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/27/2023)

A persistent but disorganized swirl of low pressure some 1,800 miles from the Lesser Antilles continues to move over warm Atlantic waters, but drier air around it is hindering near-term chances for more development. By the weekend, the system will be in a more-suitable setup with ample moisture and lighter upper winds. Further strengthening is possible in that phase, and the National Hurricane Center gives the system a medium chance to get stronger. Most long-range projections indicate the system turning to the northwest, then north, into next week, and keep it a safe distance from the U.S. east coast.

Locally, deep tropical moisture over the Bahamas will not form into a tropical low but it will provide higher rain coverage for the Florida peninsula and the state line region Friday and Saturday.