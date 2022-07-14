Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/14/2022)

A couple of upper-level swirls of low pressure exist in the northwestern Caribbean near the islands of the Greater Antilles. One of them will move northwest toward the Florida peninsula. There are no expectations for the upper low to create conditions that would cause a tropical system to form.

There are other patches of moisture across Atlantic waters, but unfavorable development conditions exist there, and no tropical depressions are projected in the basin for the next several days.