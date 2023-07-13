Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/13/2023)

There are no areas of disturbed weather in the nearby Gulf or Caribbean waters that cause any level of concern for the region, and nothing will be developing there in the foreseeable future.

A stretched-out lobe of moisture near a low-pressure system well east of Bermuda has been fighting against stronger upper-level winds, but chances remain in a medium range for the system to overcome those forces to become a subtropical depression or storm over the next few days. No matter what becomes of it, it will not threaten any part of the U.S. through its life span.