Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A ragged patch of moisture lurks off the Florida and Georgia coast Thursday afternoon, associated with a broad low-pressure system higher in the atmosphere. It will not cause tropical system issued for the Florida/Georgia state line region. If anything, the flow around it will further support a less-humid setup for inland sections of our area to close out the week, keeping the typical afternoon rain activity isolated and confined to the Big Bend coast.

There are no other areas of concern in the tropical Atlantic basin now through early next week.