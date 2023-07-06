Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still in a stable pattern in the tropical Atlantic basin where fast upper winds and broader coverage of drier air, influenced by amounts of airborne Saharan dust, will squelch efforts to develop disturbances over those waters for the next several days.

An influential seasonal forecast update from Colorado State University increased the number of projected named storms this year from 15 to 18, accounting for three named storms that have already developed along with persistently warm Atlantic water temperatures.