Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/06/2023)

Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 16:32:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still in a stable pattern in the tropical Atlantic basin where fast upper winds and broader coverage of drier air, influenced by amounts of airborne Saharan dust, will squelch efforts to develop disturbances over those waters for the next several days.

An influential seasonal forecast update from Colorado State University increased the number of projected named storms this year from 15 to 18, accounting for three named storms that have already developed along with persistently warm Atlantic water temperatures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.