Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/30/2022)

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has moved away from South America and is over the open southwestern Caribbean waters. It will continue on its mostly westbound movement Thursday night and Friday on a path toward Nicaragua and Costa Rica, where a tropical storm landfall is possible. From there, it will cross into the Pacific Ocean, where it is forecast to further strengthen.

The western Gulf disturbance is spreading clouds and rain around the south and eastern parts of Texas without much more organization or wind intensification expected.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Gulf tropical formation chance (4pm 06/30/2022)

abc 27 First to Know Weather Atlantic tropical formation chance (4pm 06/30/2022)

A third zone of unsettled weather is nearing the Windward Islands with decreasing development chances.