TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the upcoming weekend and early next week, there won't be any tropical systems developing that will have an affect on the Gulf coast region.

Longer-range indications have continued to show a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic moving gradually to the west next week, over open waters. Further development in that region of the Atlantic is possible, though precise details are not available since the time frame is beyond reliable forecast guidance. Nonetheless, the disturbance has low-end chances to undergo strengthening in the next three to five days.