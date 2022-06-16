Thursday evening First to Know tropics check (06/16/2022)

The only zone of slight tropical activity is meandering over the coast of El Salvador, with vast moisture spread over land and the western Caribbean. The central low-pressure system is not over those warm waters, so the risk of future development of this disturbance is very low.

No other waves of moisture or unsettled weather elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic basin has any reasonable chance to form into an organized tropical low through this weekend.