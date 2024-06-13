Watch Now
Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/13/2024)

Tropical disturbances formation chances (4pm 06/13/2024)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While southern Florida continues to get soaking and flooding rain late Thursday, the tropical low that caused the moisture flow there has moved off the eastern coast, traveling over the Gulf Stream of the western Atlantic Ocean. While further development risk is low, whatever happens with it will not have a direct effect on the southeastern U.S. land mass.

A channel of moisture is forecast to produce waves of disturbed weather in the far western Caribbean and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend through next week. Occasional systems will ride northwest, embedded in the moisture feed. Locally, a zone of high pressure northeast of us will direct that moisture flow more to the northwest, meaning any disturbances that form will stay in the western half of the Gulf region and not create any enhanced hazards here through the middle of next week.

