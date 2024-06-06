Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical waters nearby and distant do not feature any threatening systems through early next week.

Forecast trends continue to show moisture sources in the Caribbean being drawn north toward the Florida peninsula and the eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico next week, channeled that way by southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front that is set to approach our state line area Monday and Tuesday. Development efforts are inconclusive and, while trends will be monitored further in the next few days, there are no immediate signals raising concern for a tropical system to form from the moisture source.

A reminder early in the season: Some long-range raw forecast data seen in the digital interwebs and social media universe can indicate a system trying to develop, but oftentimes, the freeze-frame or single-screen data lacks context and contrast with other forecast data sources that actually do not agree with what's being shared and shown.

First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.