Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A big spin of low pressure slowly moving toward the Tennessee valley is inducing a west-northwest breeze locally, as well as today's clearing trend.

Colder temperatures will follow tonight as readings drop into the 40s well before midnight, on their way to lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Wind speeds around 3 to 8 mph overnight will cause wind chill values to be closer to 30° and the upper 20s, especially in inland locations.

Friday will be filled with sunshine and just a couple of passing clouds in southern Georgia. Warming will be slow, though, with highs peaking in the low to mid 50s.

Freezing morning temperatures are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings while daytime sunshine will resume. A slow warming spell puts highs on New Year's Eve close to 60°. Late-night temps as 2023 ends will be in the 40s under a mostly clear sky. Some late-day showers are in the forecast for New Year's Day.

