Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will linger for most of the evening, with a chance for a couple of showers developing offshore and rolling across the coastal and western areas before midnight. A very strong cold front -- long anticipated -- will arrive in the pre-sunrise hours Friday, causing a temperature flip-flop, with the warmest readings in the upper 50s happening around midnight. Once the front passes, temperatures will fall about 20° or more within a few hours, down into the 30s and upper 20s around sunrise. Strong northwest winds will produce feels-like values in the teens and 20s, with not much warming expected in the afternoon despite a mainly sunny sky. Afternoon readings will rise to around 40°, then fall below freezing area-wide by the early-evening hours. A lomg-duration freeze will happen in all areas, with the lowest temperatures around 16° to 20° Saturday morning around and north of the state line, inducing a hard freeze for most inland areas. Christmas Eve highs will struggle to reach 40° as the sky will be sunny to partly cloudy. Christmas morning lows will be around 20° again, with slightly warmer highs in the 40s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist