Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our end-of-week weather pattern will be stable, with high pressure to our north and a northeast wind flow around the region. Variable amounts of cloud cover are anticipated through tonight and Friday, with thicker cloudiness possible in the Suwannee Valley with additional moisture flow coming from the Atlantic. A ever-so-isolated sprinkle is possible there in the afternoon, but any measurable rain is unlikely Friday. Morning lows will be near average in the mid 40s, and highs in the afternoon top out in the mid to upper 60s. We'll have on-and-off sunshine Saturday with an east wind setup, becoming southeast by Sunday. Moisture increases further, and so does cloud cover Christmas Eve. We can hold off widespread shower and rain activity until Christmas morning. Isolated thunder is possible, but severe weather risks are nearly non-existent. Temps for Christmas will be mild with highs around 70° before colder air returns by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist