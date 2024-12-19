Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Last night's cold front has brought much drier conditions to our region, so there will not be a repeat of isolated strong thunderstorms tonight! There will be a few patches of clouds moving through between this evening and sunrise Friday morning. Northwest winds will carry colder air which will support nighttime temps falling into the 60s and 50s fairly quickly, leveling off in the low to mid 40s for lows Friday morning.

There will be sunshine all around in the daytime hours with isolated cloud spots. Those northwest winds will be occasionally breezy, adding to the extra chill that'll be felt. Highs are forecast to be in the middle 60s in the afternoon.

A non-eventful cold frontal passage later Friday evening means even lower temperatures are expected for the weekend time frame. Morning temps Saturday will be in the mid 30s, with Sunday morning capable of causing a light freeze with areas of frost. Highs both days will be in the 50s, but closer to 60° for some Sunday afternoon. Saturday evening temps will fall into the 40s with decreasing wind, for those who wonder about how those outdoor holiday parties will be like weather-wise.

We're still seeing a warm-up leading into Christmas Day with forecast highs in the 70s. A chance for scattered showers exists.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist