Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry and colder air has arrived, and conditions will be much settled in comparison to yesterday. The clear sky will aid in temperatures falling through the night, dropping through the 50s and bottoming out in the low 40s and upper 30s. A slight wind chill effect is possible in the morning, though winds will be generally light. There's sunshine galore in store for Friday as readings rebound into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. The weekend -- and the foreseeable future, for that matter -- will be near or below average temperature-wise, with highs in the 50s to near 60° and lows around 40°. However, streaks of low pressure and connected moisture will fling clouds our way Saturday afternoon, producing some showers in the evening through Sunday morning. This trend will repeat itself a couple of times next week, with a colder plunge indicated in long-range forecast data for the Christmas weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist