Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/14/2022)

A line of active thunderstorms will approach the area from the west tonight. Isolated storms will form around and west of the Apalachicola River this evening. With a brisk south wind pattern and surging warm, moist air, those storms can become strong to severe and can affect some tri-state areas before midnight. The main burst of stormy conditions area-wide will arrive in the tri-state around or just after midnight, moving steadily east overnight in the central Big Bend and southwestern Georgia, and pushing out of the Suwannee River/I-75 region around or after sunrise.

Tonight's storms will produce:

generous rain area-wide (one-half to two inches in general)

times of damaging wind gusts when the storm line arrives (60-70 mph peak gusts)

a couple of brief tornadoes that can spin up along the main line

Temperatures this evening and overnight will hover around 70°, then start falling through the 60s as the cold front passes. A clearing trend will occur Thursday afternoon as readings continue to fall. Friday lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a good bit of sunshine. Showers return Saturday night during a chilly weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist