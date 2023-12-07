Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be a peaceful evening across the Florida/Georgia line region to light the Menorah. The cool air will linger for the night, but, with a gradual increase in cloudiness overnight, it won't be as frosty when you get your Friday started. Nighttime lows will bottom out around the lower 40s, and then level off before sunrise. With the extra clouds, there will be less sunshine Friday daytime. As moisture increases, a couple of isolated sprinkles are possible for just a few spots by late afternoon. Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70°. The moisture flow continues into the weekend, setting up another stretch of cloudiness with passing showers for a few locations Saturday. The wettest weekend day will be Sunday, particularly in the morning through mid-afternoon, when the latest cold front arrives. Conditions will turn breezy and humid with one shot of heavy rain, not as long-lasting as last weekend's. Also, we'll monitor for gusty storms and the limited chance for severe thunderstorms just ahead of the front itself.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist