Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Overcast conditions will persist this evening around our state line communities and counties, with a few more passing sprinkles and showers. The cold front creating this setup will push through all of our neighborhoods through late tonight.

We will transition into a clearing trend by dawn with a blustery feel, as breezes from the northwest in the 5 to 15 mph range will make it feel like it's in the 20s during your Friday morning outdoor routine. Actual air temps will go from the 50s late tonight to the mid and upper 30s at sunrise.

The stiff wind flow will keep chilly air coming in despite nearly full sunshine Friday afternoon. Expected highs will be in the 50s.

A light freeze is likely Saturday morning with less wind and a mainly clear sky. High pressure to steadily move east over the weekend, causing a warming trend Sunday.

Next week, a front will stall nearby, making milder conditions stay around for a few days. However, the warmer trend will also come with clouds, occasional rain, and a chance for some thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist