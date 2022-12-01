Thursday evening First To Know forecast (12/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air has triggered a mainly clear sky for today, and that trend will stretch into the night and morning hours. Temperatures are set to fall through the 50s and level off in the 40s in most areas before sunrise Friday. With an east wind pattern, a few more clouds will be drawn into the region, blending in with the sunshine. It won't be humid, but afternoon temps will run into the 70s, slightly above average. The warmer leaning will continue for the weekend and most of next week as well, aided by high pressure over the Gulf which will effectively block any cold front from moving through the area. One front does come close Sunday, capable of causing more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Some highs at the middle of next week can touch 80° for a few locations, with morning lows around the 60° mark.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist