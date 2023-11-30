Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As clouds overtake the sky over our area, we'll have noticeably milder conditions for the night ahead. There's also the chance for a few sprinkles to develop along coastal counties this evening, some of which can stretch into the early morning. In general, it will be cloudier with lows near 50° early on, rising to the mid 50s by sunrise. A few spotty showers can happen, but the broadest chances for showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms will arrive in the tri-state region later in the afternoon, spreading to the east through Friday evening. Rain can become steady by tomorrow night before breaking for a while early Saturday. With this setup, highs will be in the 70s. Rainfall amounts will be manageable Friday, with most areas receiving one inch of rain or less. Thunderstorms will be isolated for the state line area, while a couple of stronger storms can affect the Panhandle into the Alabama Wiregrass region. The weekend features this stalled front and gobs of moisture creating rounds of rain and embedded thunderstorms which can cause washout conditions for outdoor events depending on the eventual timing of the rain and storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist