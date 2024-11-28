Thursday evening First To Know forecast (11/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The coverage of evening showers and isolated thunder will be isolated and spotty. Cloud cover will vary from point to point. Despite a cold front marching through the area this evening, there won't be a quick clearing trend because of elevated moisture flowing overhead from the west. This combination of features will still allow temps to start falling after sunset from the 70s to the 60s, and 50s will be showing up on area thermometers overnight.

The shield of cloudiness will persist Friday morning and most of the afternoon. A pickup in moisture amounts amid the cooling air mass Friday will give a dose of showers to most areas later in the morning and early afternoon. Forecast temps are expected to be in the 50s to close to 60° for most of the day.

Very cold air influences a below-average temp pattern for the rest of the weekend. Clearing will take place through Saturday and Sunday as rain chances go to zero. The depth of the cold air will allow widespread 30s for lows through early next week. There is a decent chance for inland freezing temperatures Saturday morning, and a broader light freeze on Tuesday morning with highs in that stretch ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist